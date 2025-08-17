Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' beats 'Demon Slayer,' 'Weapons'
Rajinikanth's new movie "Coolie" just took the top spot at the global box office for the weekend ending August 17, 2025.
It pulled in $43 million worldwide—outperforming Hollywood's "Weapons" and Japan's "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle."
Most of its earnings came from India ($26 million), but fans in North America and the Middle East also showed up in big numbers.
'Coolie' shines in international markets
"Coolie" didn't just win at home—it dominated theaters in the UAE and Sri Lanka, landed second place in Singapore and Malaysia, and cracked the top 10 in North America, Australia, and the UK.
This makes it only the fifth Indian film—and just the second Tamil one—to ever lead global box office charts.
Meanwhile, another Tamil film, "Leo," made a strong debut but narrowly missed out on number one.