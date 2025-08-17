Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' beats 'Demon Slayer,' 'Weapons'

'Coolie' shines in international markets

"Coolie" didn't just win at home—it dominated theaters in the UAE and Sri Lanka, landed second place in Singapore and Malaysia, and cracked the top 10 in North America, Australia, and the UK.

This makes it only the fifth Indian film—and just the second Tamil one—to ever lead global box office charts.

Meanwhile, another Tamil film, "Leo," made a strong debut but narrowly missed out on number one.