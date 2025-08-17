'Balan': Chidambaram-Jithu Madhavan reunite for new Malayalam film Entertainment Aug 17, 2025

Production has officially kicked off for Balan, a new Malayalam film directed by Chidambaram.

The project teams up KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with the script written by Jithu Madhavan—who made waves last year with 2024's Aavesham.

The announcement was made as production commenced on August 17, featuring a poster of a boy holding a stick against a floral backdrop.