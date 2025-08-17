Next Article
'Balan': Chidambaram-Jithu Madhavan reunite for new Malayalam film
Production has officially kicked off for Balan, a new Malayalam film directed by Chidambaram.
The project teams up KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with the script written by Jithu Madhavan—who made waves last year with 2024's Aavesham.
The announcement was made as production commenced on August 17, featuring a poster of a boy holding a stick against a floral backdrop.
Other crew members and upcoming projects
Balan brings together some top talent: Sushin Shyam is handling music, Vivek Harshan is on editing duty, and Shyju Khaled leads cinematography.
Details about the plot are still under wraps.
Meanwhile, KVN Productions has other big projects coming up too—including Toxic (directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash), Vijay's 69th film, and a thriller from Priyadarshan.