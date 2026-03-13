Box office collection: Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' becomes crowd favorite
Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has quickly become a crowd favorite.
The film, which also features Prakash Raj and a music composer not specified, mixes romance with some heartfelt performances, despite getting mixed reviews.
'Tere Ishk Mein' vs Dhanush's previous hits
The movie crossed ₹100 crore net in just 17 days. It finished its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of ₹164 crore (India gross ₹141 crore; India net ₹119.50 crore; overseas ₹23 crore).
It outperformed its ₹85 crore budget and even became Dhanush's highest-grossing film of 2026, topping his previous record.
If you haven't watched it yet, here's what to expect
Fans of romantic dramas are loving the chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
The Hindi version drove most of the success with over ₹110 crore net, while the Tamil version added another ₹6+ crore.
If you're into love stories with strong leads and catchy music, this one's probably worth your time.