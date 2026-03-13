Box office collection: Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' becomes crowd favorite

The movie crossed ₹100 crore net in just 17 days. It finished its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of ₹164 crore (India gross ₹141 crore; India net ₹119.50 crore; overseas ₹23 crore). It outperformed its ₹85 crore budget and even became Dhanush's highest-grossing film of 2026, topping his previous record.

If you haven't watched it yet, here's what to expect

Fans of romantic dramas are loving the chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

The Hindi version drove most of the success with over ₹110 crore net, while the Tamil version added another ₹6+ crore.

If you're into love stories with strong leads and catchy music, this one's probably worth your time.