Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,000 crore globally Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, is racing toward the ₹1,000 crore milestone at the global box office.

Released just days ago on March 19, it's already pulled in ₹919 crore worldwide, thanks in part to a massive opening day and strong buzz overseas.