Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,000 crore globally
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, is racing toward the ₹1,000 crore milestone at the global box office.
Released just days ago on March 19, it's already pulled in ₹919 crore worldwide, thanks in part to a massive opening day and strong buzz overseas.
'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan's record for fastest ₹300 crore gross
The film smashed past the ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore marks within four days, beating Jawan's previous record for fastest earnings.
With standout performances from Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt alongside Singh's lead role as Hamza Ali Mazari, Dhurandhar 2 has quickly become a must-watch for moviegoers everywhere.