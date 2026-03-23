Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar' mints ₹691.32 crore globally

'Dhurandhar' outperforms 'RRR,' 'KGF' in terms of opening day

The movie kicked off with ₹43 crore from previews and ₹102.55 crore on Day one.

After a slight dip to ₹80.72 crore on Day two, it soared to a record-breaking ₹113 crore on Day three (Saturday), outpacing the opening trajectories of blockbusters such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

Day four brought in another ₹114.85 crore, and even on Day five it added approximately ₹11.923 crore more, bringing India's net to ₹465.35 crore and global gross to approximately ₹691.32 crore (overseas ~₹149.35 crore).