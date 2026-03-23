Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar' mints ₹691.32 crore globally
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a high-energy spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is making serious waves.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, the film dropped on March 19 across five languages and has grossed approximately ₹547.8 crore in India as of March 23, 2026.
'Dhurandhar' outperforms 'RRR,' 'KGF' in terms of opening day
The movie kicked off with ₹43 crore from previews and ₹102.55 crore on Day one.
After a slight dip to ₹80.72 crore on Day two, it soared to a record-breaking ₹113 crore on Day three (Saturday), outpacing the opening trajectories of blockbusters such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.
Day four brought in another ₹114.85 crore, and even on Day five it added approximately ₹11.923 crore more, bringing India's net to ₹465.35 crore and global gross to approximately ₹691.32 crore (overseas ~₹149.35 crore).
Meanwhile, here's what you can watch next
If you're into fast-paced action with big names and slick visuals, Dhurandhar is definitely worth checking out, especially given all the buzz from both critics and fans.
Actor Ravi Kishan summed it up best: praising the film as intense, compelling, and unforgettable and its performances as commanding.