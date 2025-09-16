Next Article
Box office collection: Dilip Prabhavalkar's 'Dashavatar' crosses ₹5cr mark
Entertainment
Marathi thriller "Dashavatar," starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, is making waves at the box office.
Released on September 12, 2025, it pulled in ₹5.7cr by its first Monday—thanks to strong word-of-mouth and strong theater occupancy.
The buzz has quickly made it one of the standout Marathi films of the year.
Looking at film in numbers
"Dashavatar" started with ₹58L on day one, jumped to ₹1.39cr on day two, and hit a high of ₹2.72cr by Sunday.
Even on Monday, it brought in another ₹1.01cr.
With theater occupancy peaking at 45% during night shows, it's clear audiences are loving it.
A major hit in the making
In just four days, "Dashavatar" has shown a solid run, cementing itself as a major contender in Marathi cinema right now.