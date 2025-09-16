Box office collection: Dilip Prabhavalkar's 'Dashavatar' crosses ₹5cr mark Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Marathi thriller "Dashavatar," starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, is making waves at the box office.

Released on September 12, 2025, it pulled in ₹5.7cr by its first Monday—thanks to strong word-of-mouth and strong theater occupancy.

The buzz has quickly made it one of the standout Marathi films of the year.