Anshuman Jha announces 6 new films to mark 10-year milestone

'Films don't fail, budgets fail': Jha

This lineup shows First Ray Films doubling down on creative risks and, through its collaborative approach, potentially supporting new voices in Indian cinema.

Jha sums up his approach with, "I have always believed that films don't fail, budgets fail," highlighting their focus on smart filmmaking over big spending.

Looking ahead to 2026, they've got three more diverse films in the works—including a Bihar-set story and a Himalayan rescue adventure—so there's plenty for movie lovers to look forward to.