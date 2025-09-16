Anshuman Jha announces 6 new films to mark 10-year milestone
First Ray Films, led by actor-director Anshuman Jha, is celebrating a decade in the industry by announcing six fresh projects.
Three of these films—Lord Curzon Ki Haveli (Jha's directorial debut), Hari Ka Om (a father-son drama), and Lakadbaggha 2—are set to hit theaters within the next six months.
The company is known for bold storytelling, like India's first social media thriller Mona_Darling and the LGBTQ+ film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.
'Films don't fail, budgets fail': Jha
This lineup shows First Ray Films doubling down on creative risks and, through its collaborative approach, potentially supporting new voices in Indian cinema.
Jha sums up his approach with, "I have always believed that films don't fail, budgets fail," highlighting their focus on smart filmmaking over big spending.
Looking ahead to 2026, they've got three more diverse films in the works—including a Bihar-set story and a Himalayan rescue adventure—so there's plenty for movie lovers to look forward to.