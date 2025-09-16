92-year-old flutist to release debut album of Carnatic music
At 92, S Hariharan is about to release his debut album, "Gems of Carnatic Music," just in time for Diwali.
Born in 1933, he's lived through India's Independence and even met leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru.
Now, after a lifetime of music and teaching, he's finally bringing classic Carnatic compositions by Muthuswami Dikshitar, Thyagaraja, Shyama Shastri, Swathi Thirunal, Papanasam Sivan, and others to audiences.
Hariharan's inspiring journey and upcoming projects
Hariharan's journey took him from South Indian to Hindustani flute styles, thanks to being introduced by Devaprasad Bannerjee.
He taught at places like Kolkata's Kalamandalam and directed dance dramas for Doordarshan.
His new album features mridangam maestro Kulur Jayachandra Rao—and impressively, it was recorded without a single retake.
Up next? He's already planning a Carnatic-Blues fusion project, proving that creativity truly has no age limit.