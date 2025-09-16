92-year-old flutist to release debut album of Carnatic music

Hariharan's inspiring journey and upcoming projects

Hariharan's journey took him from South Indian to Hindustani flute styles, thanks to being introduced by Devaprasad Bannerjee.

He taught at places like Kolkata's Kalamandalam and directed dance dramas for Doordarshan.

His new album features mridangam maestro Kulur Jayachandra Rao—and impressively, it was recorded without a single retake.

Up next? He's already planning a Carnatic-Blues fusion project, proving that creativity truly has no age limit.