Rana Daggubati's tequila brand to launch in India
Rana Daggubati's premium tequila brand, Loca Loka, is set to launch in India this November.
The Singapore-based label will kick things off at duty-free airport stores—hoping to catch the eye of travelers who appreciate quality spirits and don't mind paying a bit extra.
Aiming for 5% market share within a year
Loca Loka will introduce its Blanco and Reposado tequilas first, aiming for strong visibility before expanding further.
Co-founder Sree Harsha Vadlamudi says, "This gives us premium visibility to travelers and early retail price benchmarking before wider distribution."
The brand hopes to grab 5% of India's growing tequila market within a year—even with high import duties.
Beyond sales, they want to shift how people see tequila in India: not just as a party shot, but as a drink you can actually savor, tapping into the country's rising cocktail culture.