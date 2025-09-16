Rana Daggubati's tequila brand to launch in India

Aiming for 5% market share within a year

Loca Loka will introduce its Blanco and Reposado tequilas first, aiming for strong visibility before expanding further.

Co-founder Sree Harsha Vadlamudi says, "This gives us premium visibility to travelers and early retail price benchmarking before wider distribution."

The brand hopes to grab 5% of India's growing tequila market within a year—even with high import duties.

Beyond sales, they want to shift how people see tequila in India: not just as a party shot, but as a drink you can actually savor, tapping into the country's rising cocktail culture.