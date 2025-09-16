Next Article
Late Shefali Jariwala's husband to start YouTube channel
Entertainment
Parag Tyagi, husband of the late Shefali Jariwala, is about to launch a YouTube channel to share their story together.
Jariwala, known for "Kaanta Laga," passed away on June 28 at 42.
Through the channel, Tyagi plans to open up about their life and celebrate her love for nature.
Tyagi has set up a foundation in her honor
Alongside sharing memories, Tyagi has set up the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation.
Money from the channel will go toward helping underprivileged kids get an education and empowering women—something he says meant a lot to Shefali.
He thanked fans for their support and encouraged everyone to join in making a difference.