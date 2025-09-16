Late Shefali Jariwala's husband to start YouTube channel Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Parag Tyagi, husband of the late Shefali Jariwala, is about to launch a YouTube channel to share their story together.

Jariwala, known for "Kaanta Laga," passed away on June 28 at 42.

Through the channel, Tyagi plans to open up about their life and celebrate her love for nature.