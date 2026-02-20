Box office collection: Jayaram-Kalidas starrer 'Ashakal Aayiram' earns over ₹6cr

The movie opened strong with ₹1.80cr in its first weekend (₹46L on Day 1, ₹62L on Day 2, and ₹72L on Day 3). It kept up the momentum into week two—adding ₹32L on Day 8 and ₹54L on Day 9—reaching that impressive ₹6.26cr mark by day 14.

This is what works for the film

Some reviews give it ratings around 3/5, including a 3.25/5 in one piece and a 3/5 from TOI, and audiences have highlighted the realistic father-son chemistry between Jayaram and Kalidas.

While some felt the second half got a bit predictable, audiences seem to connect with its emotional story set against a cinema-loving backdrop.

If you're into family dramas with relatable characters, this one might be worth checking out!