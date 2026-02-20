Box office collection: Jayaram-Kalidas starrer 'Ashakal Aayiram' earns over ₹6cr
Ashakal Aayiram, a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by G Prajith, has pulled in ₹6.26cr at the Indian box office just two weeks after its February 6 release.
Starring Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram as a father-son pair, the film follows an aspiring actor whose love for cinema puts him at odds with his dad, leading to some heartfelt family tension.
Looking at the film in numbers
The movie opened strong with ₹1.80cr in its first weekend (₹46L on Day 1, ₹62L on Day 2, and ₹72L on Day 3).
It kept up the momentum into week two—adding ₹32L on Day 8 and ₹54L on Day 9—reaching that impressive ₹6.26cr mark by day 14.
This is what works for the film
Some reviews give it ratings around 3/5, including a 3.25/5 in one piece and a 3/5 from TOI, and audiences have highlighted the realistic father-son chemistry between Jayaram and Kalidas.
While some felt the second half got a bit predictable, audiences seem to connect with its emotional story set against a cinema-loving backdrop.
If you're into family dramas with relatable characters, this one might be worth checking out!