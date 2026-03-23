Box office collection: Jayasurya's 'Aadu 3' crosses ₹30 crore in India

'Aadu 3' is on a roll

Aadu 3 has collected ₹68 crore worldwide in its first four days, but it also kept up a steady pace with more than ₹7 crore coming in each day over opening weekend, including a strong ₹7.1 crore on day four.

The story picks up with Shaji Pappan and his quirky gang on another wild adventure, this time involving time travel, making it even more appealing for fans old and new.

With big releases like Nivin Pauly's Prathichaya and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 around the corner, all eyes are on whether Aadu 3 can keep this momentum going.