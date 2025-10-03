Box office collection: 'Kantara' beats 'Sunny Sanskari' by miles
This Dussehra, two major films went head-to-head: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor opened at ₹9.25 crore in India on its opening day, while Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 pulled in a huge ₹60 crore nationwide on its opening—making it the clear frontrunner so far.
Both films attract audiences in different ways
Audience turnout really depended on where you watched. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw solid numbers in Chennai with 61% occupancy and packed evening shows.
Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1 dominated Kannada screens with nearly 88% occupancy and drew strong Telugu audiences too.
The rom-com dives into family drama and arranged marriages, while Kantara offers a trip through Karnataka's history and culture—so there's something for everyone depending on your mood.