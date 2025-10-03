Box office collection: 'Kantara' beats 'Sunny Sanskari' by miles

Both films attract audiences in different ways

Audience turnout really depended on where you watched. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw solid numbers in Chennai with 61% occupancy and packed evening shows.

Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1 dominated Kannada screens with nearly 88% occupancy and drew strong Telugu audiences too.

The rom-com dives into family drama and arranged marriages, while Kantara offers a trip through Karnataka's history and culture—so there's something for everyone depending on your mood.