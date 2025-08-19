Next Article
Box office collection: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' continues to shine on weekdays
Animated film Mahavatar Narsimha just crossed the ₹212.75 crore mark at the box office as of August 18, 2024.
Even on its 25th day, it added ₹2.25 crore—competing with big names like Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2.
Positive online reviews have only helped keep the buzz going.
Film's occupancy in different formats on August 18
The movie is drawing crowds in every format. On August 18, 2024, Telugu screenings hit a solid 26% occupancy, especially during afternoon and evening shows.
Hindi versions are holding their own too—2D at nearly 12% and 3D topping that with over 15%, showing Mahavatar Narsimha's wide appeal among moviegoers right now.