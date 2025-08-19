Meet Manika Vishwakarma, India's Miss Universe 2025 contestant
Manika Vishwakarma, from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, just took home the Miss Universe India 2025 crown on August 19 in Jaipur.
She's set to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant this November in Thailand—all while juggling college life in Delhi as a Political Science and Economics student.
Before her national win, Manika was Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024. She started Neuronova to spotlight ADHD and neurodivergence as strengths.
She's represented India at BIMSTEC Sewocon for the Ministry of External Affairs and earned honors from Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts.
More than just a pretty face
Manika brings more than just pageant experience—she's an NCC graduate, classical dancer, and painter.
Her mix of academics, creativity, and advocacy makes her a refreshing face for India on the global stage.