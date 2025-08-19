Meet Manika Vishwakarma, India's Miss Universe 2025 contestant Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Manika Vishwakarma, from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, just took home the Miss Universe India 2025 crown on August 19 in Jaipur.

She's set to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant this November in Thailand—all while juggling college life in Delhi as a Political Science and Economics student.