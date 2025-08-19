Next Article
Rubina Dilaik stuck in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides
TV actor Rubina Dilaik and her daughters found themselves stuck in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains and landslides hit the region. They're safe now, taking shelter in a local hotel.
Rubina shared a post on Instagram, letting everyone know they're okay and thanking the hotel for opening their gates to them during this stressful time.
My heart goes out to those suffering: Rubina
The monsoon has caused major chaos across Himachal Pradesh—since June 20, over 260 people have lost their lives, with more than 31,000 buildings damaged and around 400 roads shut down due to landslides.
Rubina also shared her concern for others affected by the disaster, saying, "My heart goes out to those (including my relatives) who are suffering."