Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment
Drama behind the scenes of It Ends With Us just got messier. Isabela Ferrer, who played young Blake Lively's character, says her legal team alleges Justin Baldoni harassed her with a recent legal motion.
This comes as part of the ongoing legal battle that started when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment earlier this year.
Ferrer's team wants court to dismiss Baldoni's motion
Ferrer also claims Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios broke their contract by not covering her legal fees after she was subpoenaed in February—unless she gave up control over her response.
Now, Ferrer's team wants the court to dismiss Baldoni's motion and hit him with sanctions.
For his part, Baldoni denies everything, but his defamation countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds was already thrown out back in June.