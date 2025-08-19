Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment

Ferrer's team wants court to dismiss Baldoni's motion

Ferrer also claims Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios broke their contract by not covering her legal fees after she was subpoenaed in February—unless she gave up control over her response.

Now, Ferrer's team wants the court to dismiss Baldoni's motion and hit him with sanctions.

For his part, Baldoni denies everything, but his defamation countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds was already thrown out back in June.