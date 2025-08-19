Box office: Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' earns $500,000 in debut
Sydney Sweeney's new movie, Americana, pulled in just $500,000 during its opening weekend—pretty underwhelming numbers for such a talked-about release.
The film got plenty of attention online thanks to a controversial American Eagle ad starring Sweeney that drew criticism on TikTok and elsewhere and was even called "Nazi propaganda" by some users.
Still, all that buzz didn't help ticket sales.
Why did 'Americana' bomb at box office?
Americana actually received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics—Vulture liked its take on American themes and RogerEbert.com praised the cast.
But with barely any promotion, lots of people didn't even know the movie was out.
Even big reactions from public figures like President Biden (who called the ad "HOTTEST") and celebrities like Dr. Phil and Lizzo couldn't turn online drama into real-world interest at theaters.