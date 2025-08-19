'Gen V' S02 teaser promises more superhero chaos on campus Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys, is back with Season 2 dropping on Prime Video September 17.

You'll get the first three episodes right away, then a new one each week until the finale on October 22.

This season picks up after the wild Godolkin University events and dives deeper into a world where superheroes are dealing with even more control and pressure.