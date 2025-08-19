Next Article
'Gen V' S02 teaser promises more superhero chaos on campus
Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys, is back with Season 2 dropping on Prime Video September 17.
You'll get the first three episodes right away, then a new one each week until the finale on October 22.
This season picks up after the wild Godolkin University events and dives deeper into a world where superheroes are dealing with even more control and pressure.
New characters and cameos galore in upcoming season
Jaz Sinclair returns as Marie alongside Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, while the show pays tribute to Chance Perdomo (Andre) after his passing in March 2024.
Hamish Linklater joins as Dean Cipher to shake things up at Godolkin.
Expect themes of standing up to growing oppression—plus cameos from The Boys favorites Starlight and The Deep for extra crossover fun.