Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' vinyls sell out in under an hour Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Taylor Swift dropped two special vinyl editions for her album The Life of a Showgirl on Monday afternoon—and fans snapped them up in less than an hour.

The "violet shimmer marbled" and "wintergreen and onyx marbled" records, part of the "Shiny Bug Collection," were limited to this single pressing, making them instant collector's items.