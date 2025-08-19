Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' vinyls sell out in under an hour
Taylor Swift dropped two special vinyl editions for her album The Life of a Showgirl on Monday afternoon—and fans snapped them up in less than an hour.
The "violet shimmer marbled" and "wintergreen and onyx marbled" records, part of the "Shiny Bug Collection," were limited to this single pressing, making them instant collector's items.
Each record had unique marbling and showgirl-inspired cover art
Each record featured unique marbling and showgirl-inspired cover art, with differences in the album title logo coloring and vinyl design.
Inside, fans got the standard 12-track album (no bonus tracks), adding to their one-of-a-kind feel.
Swift's merch strategy is a hit, reinforcing her brand loyalty
Swift's focus on exclusive, thoughtfully-designed merch keeps her community engaged—even in a streaming-first world.
These quick sell-outs not only boost excitement for future drops but also make fans feel like they're part of something special.