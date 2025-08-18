'Only Murders in the Building' S05 premiere date, cast, plot
Get ready—Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building" lands on Hulu September 9, 2025.
You'll get the first three episodes right away, then a new one every Tuesday until November 4, 2025.
This time, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are on the case of Lester, Arconia's doorman.
Where to watch it
Catch it on Hulu if you're in the US or Disney+ if you're elsewhere. Hulu plans start at $7.99/month with ads; Disney+ is from $13.99/month.
The show keeps its New York City vibe—filming stayed true to its roots.
New faces join the murder mystery
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back!
Plus some fresh faces: Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Logan Lerman, and Bobby Cannavale join in for more mystery and laughs as Arconia's secrets get even deeper this season.
Other new cast members this season include Tea Leoni, Dianne Wiest, Beanie Feldstein, and Jermaine Fowler.