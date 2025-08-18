'Only Murders in the Building' S05 premiere date, cast, plot Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Get ready—Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building" lands on Hulu September 9, 2025.

You'll get the first three episodes right away, then a new one every Tuesday until November 4, 2025.

This time, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are on the case of Lester, Arconia's doorman.