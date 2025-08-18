Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses ₹250 crore mark
Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has quietly become a box office sensation. Dropping with a modest ₹2 crore opening, the film quickly picked up steam—leaving other competing releases like Saiyaara and The Fantastic Four: First Steps behind.
Even as fresh movies hit theaters, Mahavatar Narsimha kept drawing crowds and growing its earnings.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' vs 'Pathaan': How they compare
In just 24 days, the movie raked in ₹228 crore across India (not counting 3D charges) and pulled another $2.5 million (about ₹22 crore) overseas, pushing its worldwide total to ₹250 crore—and possibly up to ₹253 crore with 3D effects added.
With a budget of only ₹30 crore, this makes it one of 2025's biggest Indian hits and a major win for Kleen Productions and Hombale Films.