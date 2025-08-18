Next Article
'Anukampa' on stage app: Release date, plot, cast
"Anukampa," a fresh Rajasthani mystery thriller, is set to premiere on August 22, 2025, exclusively on the Stage app.
The film follows a young couple whose romance spirals into chaos when the man's criminal choices lead to his father's murder.
Where to watch 'Anukampa'
You'll find "Anukampa" on the Stage app, a platform for regional films in local dialects. OTTplay Premium subscribers can catch it there too.
Other films on stage app
Stage isn't just about "Anukampa." It's packed with other Rajasthani titles like "Mokhan Vahini" and "Sapna: Ek Udaan," plus Haryanvi and Bhojpuri films.