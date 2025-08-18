'Wednesday' S02P02 trailer: Lady Gaga's Rosaline warns of 'price' to pay

Trailer promises more dark secrets and family drama

This time, Wednesday is dealing with the chaos of unleashed Outcasts and trying to stop her friend Enid's possible death.

Wednesday urges quick action, telling her parents that "a life hangs in the balance."

As dangers close in on Nevermore Academy, Wednesday pushes Morticia and Gomez for answers.

The trailer leans into dark secrets and twists—co-creator Miles Millar even teases that "nothing is what it seems."