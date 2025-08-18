'Wednesday' S02P02 trailer: Lady Gaga's Rosaline warns of 'price' to pay
The trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 2 just dropped, giving fans a first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood.
The teaser opens with Wednesday Addams waking up in a hospital and meeting the ghostly Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), while hints of bigger threats—like an out-of-control Tyler Galpin and family drama—loom large.
Gaga's character warns, "Beware, there will be a price to pay," setting a mysterious tone.
Trailer promises more dark secrets and family drama
This time, Wednesday is dealing with the chaos of unleashed Outcasts and trying to stop her friend Enid's possible death.
Wednesday urges quick action, telling her parents that "a life hangs in the balance."
As dangers close in on Nevermore Academy, Wednesday pushes Morticia and Gomez for answers.
The trailer leans into dark secrets and twists—co-creator Miles Millar even teases that "nothing is what it seems."
Release date, cast of upcoming episodes
All four episodes of "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 2 hit Netflix on September 3 at 3:00am ET. The first half has been streaming since August 6.
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzman (Gomez), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), and Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).