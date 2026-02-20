Box office collection: 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' is a hit Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a Telugu action-family drama directed by Anil Ravipudi, has become a massive hit.

Starring Chiranjeevi as a security agent on a rescue mission for his ex-wife (Nayanthara), the film also features a special cameo by Venkatesh.

Released on January 12, 2026, with a ₹200 crore budget, it blends action, comedy, music, and plenty of emotions.