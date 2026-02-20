Box office collection: 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' is a hit
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a Telugu action-family drama directed by Anil Ravipudi, has become a massive hit.
Starring Chiranjeevi as a security agent on a rescue mission for his ex-wife (Nayanthara), the film also features a special cameo by Venkatesh.
Released on January 12, 2026, with a ₹200 crore budget, it blends action, comedy, music, and plenty of emotions.
'Mana Shankara' minted ₹65 crore on day 1
The movie opened strong with ₹65 crore worldwide on day one—₹44.75 crore from India and $2.3 million overseas.
By day 38, it stood at ₹298.72 crore worldwide (₹255.70 crore gross in India and ₹43 crore overseas), making it one of the biggest Telugu hits this year.
OTT viewership report
ZEE5 picked up digital rights at a record price before its streaming debut on February 11.
In just 10 days online, viewers watched over 500 million minutes—smashing previous records for Telugu films on OTT platforms and setting a new benchmark for digital releases.