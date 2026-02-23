Box office collection: 'Mardaani 3' shines in 4th week

The movie kicked off with a franchise-best ₹4 crore opening day, then kept up momentum: ₹26.55 crore in its first week, ₹15.65 crore in week two, and another ₹5.35 crore in week three. By its fourth Friday (day 23), it had hit an impressive ₹48.3 crore nett (₹56.99 crore gross) across India.

Historic achievement for the film

"Mardaani 3" just became the first film in the series to cross the ₹48 crore mark, beating out "Mardaani 2"'s total of ₹47.51 crore nett.

It's also now Rani Mukerji's fifth-biggest worldwide hit, overtaking "Ta Ra Rum Pum."

With just ₹1.7 crore more needed to reach the big ₹50-crore milestone, it looks set to get there within a few days—pretty cool for a franchise led by a woman cop!