Box office collection: 'Mardaani 3' shines in 4th week
"Mardaani 3," an action-packed crime thriller starring Rani Mukerji as a tough cop, is making waves at the box office.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film dropped on January 30 and is now in its fourth week—proving that strong female leads can totally own a genre usually dominated by men.
'Mardaani 3' in numbers
The movie kicked off with a franchise-best ₹4 crore opening day, then kept up momentum: ₹26.55 crore in its first week, ₹15.65 crore in week two, and another ₹5.35 crore in week three.
By its fourth Friday (day 23), it had hit an impressive ₹48.3 crore nett (₹56.99 crore gross) across India.
Historic achievement for the film
"Mardaani 3" just became the first film in the series to cross the ₹48 crore mark, beating out "Mardaani 2"'s total of ₹47.51 crore nett.
It's also now Rani Mukerji's fifth-biggest worldwide hit, overtaking "Ta Ra Rum Pum."
With just ₹1.7 crore more needed to reach the big ₹50-crore milestone, it looks set to get there within a few days—pretty cool for a franchise led by a woman cop!