Box office collection: 'O'Romeo' barely holds on
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo started strong but quickly lost steam at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, its earnings have slowed down, with just ₹0.65cr coming in on day 18.
So far, it's made ₹65.80cr in India and ₹101.75cr worldwide since releasing on February 13.
More about the film
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj—who also handled the music—the film features Kapoor as gangster Ustara and Dimri as Afsha Qureshi.
Inspired by Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, it also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Despite the hype and a talented team, O' Romeo just couldn't keep up its early momentum in theaters.