Box office collection: 'O'Romeo' barely holds on Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo started strong but quickly lost steam at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, its earnings have slowed down, with just ₹0.65cr coming in on day 18.

So far, it's made ₹65.80cr in India and ₹101.75cr worldwide since releasing on February 13.