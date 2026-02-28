Box office collection: 'O'Romeo' struggles to hold on

'O'Romeo' likely to finish with ₹60 crore nett

Even with stars like Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia joining Kapoor and Dimri, O'Romeo couldn't keep up its early momentum—audience reviews have been mixed since release.

Collections fell sharply in week two, dropping from ₹1.90 crore to just ₹0.90 crore by Thursday.

With current trends, the film is likely to wrap up around ₹60 crore nett—much less than what was hoped for such a star-studded project.