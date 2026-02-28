Box office collection: 'O'Romeo' struggles to hold on
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo started strong but has now collected ₹54.75 crore nett in 22 days across India.
After a promising first week, the film saw a 15% drop on its third Friday, earning just ₹75 lakh that day.
Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it's expected to finish its third weekend near ₹57 crore.
'O'Romeo' likely to finish with ₹60 crore nett
Even with stars like Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia joining Kapoor and Dimri, O'Romeo couldn't keep up its early momentum—audience reviews have been mixed since release.
Collections fell sharply in week two, dropping from ₹1.90 crore to just ₹0.90 crore by Thursday.
With current trends, the film is likely to wrap up around ₹60 crore nett—much less than what was hoped for such a star-studded project.