Box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' rules

'They Call Him OG' in numbers

The movie kept up steady earnings over the weekend, bringing in about ₹18.5 crore per day before tapering to ₹7.4 crore and ₹6.7 crore on Monday and Tuesday.

Warangal led regional turnout with 46% occupancy, while Hyderabad had 19% occupancy.

Globally, They Call Him OG crossed an impressive ₹250 crore in its opening weekend—a big win for DVV Entertainment and co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Prakash Raj.