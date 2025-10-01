Next Article
Box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' rules
Entertainment
They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth, just pulled in a huge ₹154 crore in its first week after hitting theaters on September 25, 2024, following paid premieres a day earlier.
Even with mixed reviews, the film kicked off strong—₹21 crore from paid previews and a massive ₹63.75 crore on opening day.
'They Call Him OG' in numbers
The movie kept up steady earnings over the weekend, bringing in about ₹18.5 crore per day before tapering to ₹7.4 crore and ₹6.7 crore on Monday and Tuesday.
Warangal led regional turnout with 46% occupancy, while Hyderabad had 19% occupancy.
Globally, They Call Him OG crossed an impressive ₹250 crore in its opening weekend—a big win for DVV Entertainment and co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Prakash Raj.