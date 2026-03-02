Box office collection: Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' enjoys solid weekend Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil comedy-drama starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, made an impressive ₹13.65 crore in India over its opening weekend.

Directed by newcomer Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banners Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, with Kalai Arasu as co-producer, the film dropped on February 27 and quickly picked up positive reviews and social media buzz.

The cast also includes Raichal Rabecca, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu, George Maryan and Muthukumar.