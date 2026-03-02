Box office collection: Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' enjoys solid weekend
Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil comedy-drama starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, made an impressive ₹13.65 crore in India over its opening weekend.
Directed by newcomer Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banners Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, with Kalai Arasu as co-producer, the film dropped on February 27 and quickly picked up positive reviews and social media buzz.
The cast also includes Raichal Rabecca, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu, George Maryan and Muthukumar.
Looking at film in numbers
The movie started at ₹2.65 crore on Day 1 (30% occupancy), jumped to ₹4.65 crore on Day 2 (a solid 75% increase), and hit ₹6 crore on Day 3—thanks to packed evening shows with over 65% occupancy.
Word-of-mouth clearly gave it a boost through the weekend.
What to expect from the film
If you're into feel-good comedies with strong lead performances—Radikaa Sarathkumar is getting lots of love—this one's worth checking out.
With positive vibes both from critics and audiences plus streaming rights already bagged by JioHotstar, Thaai Kizhavi seems set for more good news ahead.