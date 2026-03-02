Box office collection: 'The Kerala Story 2' sees strong weekend
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, sequel to the original 'The Kerala Story,' is off to a strong start at the box office.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.
The movie dropped on February 27, 2026, after a brief court delay (with only night shows on day one).
Day-wise breakdown of collections
Opening day was slow with just ₹0.75 crore, but things picked up fast—day two saw a huge jump to ₹4.65 crore (that's over 5x growth), and day three added another ₹5 crore.
By Sunday morning (day three), India's net total hit ₹10.40 crore, with worldwide earnings reaching ₹12.3 crore.
How does it compare to 'The Kerala Story?'
While these numbers are solid for a sequel, they're still behind the first film's strong run—the original made over ₹35 crore in its first three days.
Still, The Kerala Story 2 has already outpaced some other recent releases and could pick up momentum if positive word of mouth continues.