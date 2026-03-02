Box office collection: 'The Kerala Story 2' sees strong weekend Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, sequel to the original 'The Kerala Story,' is off to a strong start at the box office.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.

The movie dropped on February 27, 2026, after a brief court delay (with only night shows on day one).