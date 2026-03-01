Box office collection: 'The Kerala Story 2' sees upward trend
L2: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is a Hindi drama directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla, the film follows young Hindu women caught in abusive interfaith marriages and forced conversions.
Despite controversy over its trailer and a late Friday release, it's drawing attention.
Film witnessed significant jump in collections on Day 2
After opening at ₹0.75cr nett on Day 1 with around 11% occupancy, the film jumped to ₹4.65cr nett on Day 2—bringing its two-day total to ₹5.40cr nett (Sacnilk).
Even with limited screens at launch, the movie pulled in more viewers as word spread.
Looking ahead, Sunday will be crucial for the film
Compared to its prequel's ₹8.03cr opening, this sequel started slower but still ranks among the top Hindi openers of 2026 so far (either fifth or 10th place depending on how you count).
With a budget of about ₹28-30cr, Sunday's numbers will be key to see if it can keep up this momentum through the weekend.