Box office collection: 'The Kerala Story 2' sees upward trend

After opening at ₹0.75cr nett on Day 1 with around 11% occupancy, the film jumped to ₹4.65cr nett on Day 2—bringing its two-day total to ₹5.40cr nett (Sacnilk). Even with limited screens at launch, the movie pulled in more viewers as word spread.

Looking ahead, Sunday will be crucial for the film

Compared to its prequel's ₹8.03cr opening, this sequel started slower but still ranks among the top Hindi openers of 2026 so far (either fifth or 10th place depending on how you count).

With a budget of about ₹28-30cr, Sunday's numbers will be key to see if it can keep up this momentum through the weekend.