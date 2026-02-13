Box office collection: 'Vadh 2' earns ₹3.05 crore in week

'Vadh 2' beats original's total of ₹0.65 crore

The movie saw steady box office growth—starting at ₹0.45 crore on Day 1, climbing to ₹0.90 crore by Day 3, dipping midweek, then picking up again before closing the week at ₹0.20 crore on Day 7.

Impressively, Vadh 2 beat the original's total earnings of ₹0.65 crore and outperformed Mishra's last release by over 800%.

Even with competition from new releases like O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, it's expected to finish with around ₹3.5-4 crore.