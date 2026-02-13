Box office collection: 'Vadh 2' earns ₹3.05 crore in week
Vadh 2, the crime thriller starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, hit theaters on February 6 and pulled in ₹3.05 crore in its opening week.
The sequel to the film Vadh offered a Buy-One-Get-One ticket deal and received mixed reactions from critics and viewers.
'Vadh 2' beats original's total of ₹0.65 crore
The movie saw steady box office growth—starting at ₹0.45 crore on Day 1, climbing to ₹0.90 crore by Day 3, dipping midweek, then picking up again before closing the week at ₹0.20 crore on Day 7.
Impressively, Vadh 2 beat the original's total earnings of ₹0.65 crore and outperformed Mishra's last release by over 800%.
Even with competition from new releases like O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, it's expected to finish with around ₹3.5-4 crore.
Should you watch 'Vadh 2?'
If you're into gritty thrillers or want to see Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta team up again, Vadh 2 could be worth a shot—especially if you missed out on the first one or enjoy underdog sequels making some noise at the box office.