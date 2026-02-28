Box office collection: 'Vishnu Vinyasam' opens to ₹2cr
"Vishnu Vinyasam," starring Sree Vishnu as a numerology-obsessed lecturer, kicked off its box office run with an impressive ₹2 crore on day one.
The film's mix of sharp situational comedy and packed night shows helped drive its strong opening, according to early estimates.
Film's varied occupancy and review highlights
The movie saw varied occupancy—morning shows at 26%, dipping in the evening but bouncing back to nearly 33% at night, showing steady interest.
An ETimes review praised Sree Vishnu's deadpan humor and quirky performance, saying his comic timing (especially with Satya) brings plenty of laughs.
All signs point to a promising run ahead!