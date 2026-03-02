Box office collection: 'Vishnu Vinyasam' rakes in ₹6.8 crore
Entertainment
Vishnu Vinyasam, starring Sree Vishnu and Nayan Sarika, had a solid start at the box office, collecting ₹6.8 crore in its first weekend after releasing on February 27, 2026.
The story follows a lead character who challenges traditions through a unique motorcycle journey—definitely not your usual ride.
Film's performance during weekdays crucial for its future
Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the film kept up steady attendance through Sunday, peaking at over 33% occupancy during afternoon shows.
Vishnu Vinyasam's performance during the weekdays will decide if it can keep up its momentum.