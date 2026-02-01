Box office: Controversial doc 'MELANIA' marks decade's biggest documentary opening

MELANIA hit theaters on January 30 via Amazon MGM Studios, showing in about 1,500 theaters domestically. With reported rights-deal figures ranging from $40 million to $75 million and reports of a $35 million marketing budget that the production denied, it has been described as the most expensive documentary ever made. It'll also be available to stream on Prime Video sometime in 2026.

'MELANIA' will soon be available to stream on Prime Video

While some critics called it propaganda during Trump's second term, audiences gave MELANIA an A CinemaScore.

Most viewers so far have been women over 55, with especially strong turnout in Florida and Texas.

If you're curious to see what the buzz is about, tickets are up now on Amazon.com for both US and international showings.