Box office: Controversial hit 'Dhurandhar' earns over ₹1,186 crore
Entertainment
Dhurandhar, a major box office hit in India with earnings around ₹900 crore by March 25, 2026, is getting some heat online for how it shows Karachi and Lyari.
A Pakistani reviewer, whose take was shared by creator Rohan Bhatia on Instagram, said he found the film a bit overrated and said it simplifies the real power dynamics in Pakistan.
Pakistani review on film
The reviewer, who has personal ties to Lyari, pointed out that the film exaggerates gang control and misses how things actually work, arguing that power is more focused in Lahore.
While he felt the movie misrepresented Lyari, Dhurandhar is still winning praise for its visuals and music, and globally has pulled in over ₹1,186.25 crore so far.