Box office: 'Coolie' pulls ahead of 'War 2' in advance
The North American box office is heating up for August 14, 2025, with Rajinikanth's Coolie pulling ahead in advance bookings.
So far, Coolie has sold $1.06 million worth of tickets across 1,147 shows in 430 locations—while Hrithik Roshan's War 2 trails behind at $178K from 1,585 shows in 582 locations.
Both films are set to hit theaters on August 14
Both movies are dropping just in time for the Independence Day weekend rush in the USA.
With star-studded casts—think Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan versus Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani—fans and industry watchers are eager to see which film will come out on top when they hit theaters.