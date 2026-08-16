Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' shows growth, nears ₹30cr globally
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest release, Batwara 1947, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collections on the second day of release. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the Partition, collected ₹13.5 crore net in India on Saturday across 8,069 shows. This marks a whopping 134.8% increase from its opening-day collection of ₹5.75 crore.
Total collections
Looking at the film in numbers
Following its impressive second-day performance, Batwara 1947's total net collections in India have now reached ₹19.25 crore.
The film's gross collection in India stands at ₹22.91 crore.
Additionally, the movie has also seen growth in overseas markets, collecting ₹2 crore on Saturday and taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹3.5 crore.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Batwara 1947 to an impressive ₹26.41 crore.
Film details
More about the film and ensemble cast
Directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.
The film features an ensemble cast including Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir.
It was released in theaters on August 14.
Box office clash
Competing releases and storyline of 'Batwara 1947'
Despite facing stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Batwara 1947 has managed to draw audiences to theaters.
The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
It explores the haunting consequences of Partition through the story of a Muslim family that is forced to relocate from Meerut to Lahore due to communal riots.