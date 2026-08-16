Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' shows growth, nears ₹30cr globally

Following its impressive second-day performance, Batwara 1947's total net collections in India have now reached ₹19.25 crore.

The film's gross collection in India stands at ₹22.91 crore.

Additionally, the movie has also seen growth in overseas markets, collecting ₹2 crore on Saturday and taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹3.5 crore.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Batwara 1947 to an impressive ₹26.41 crore.