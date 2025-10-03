Box office: Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' serves ₹21 crore in 2 days

'Idli Kadai' earns over ₹10 crore in Tamil Nadu alone

In just two days, "Idli Kadai" earned ₹21 crore net in India—₹11 crore on day one and ₹10 crore on day two.

Tamil Nadu alone brought in over ₹10 crore on opening day with nearly 60% theater occupancy on day two.

While it's Dhanush's third biggest opener behind "Kuberaa" and "Raayan," the movie is holding steady.