Box office: Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' serves ₹21 crore in 2 days
Dhanush's new Tamil family drama, "Idli Kadai," hit theaters on October 2, 2025, and has already made a splash at the box office.
Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Arun Vijay, the film follows Murugan—a village boy dreaming of becoming an international chef.
Pursuing his dream means leaving behind his village and the iconic idli eatery.
'Idli Kadai' earns over ₹10 crore in Tamil Nadu alone
In just two days, "Idli Kadai" earned ₹21 crore net in India—₹11 crore on day one and ₹10 crore on day two.
Tamil Nadu alone brought in over ₹10 crore on opening day with nearly 60% theater occupancy on day two.
While it's Dhanush's third biggest opener behind "Kuberaa" and "Raayan," the movie is holding steady.
Who will enjoy 'Idli Kadai?'
If you're into heartfelt family stories with simple storytelling, this one might be for you.
Audiences have praised its emotional core and Dhanush's direction—though some felt it played things safe.
Fans of feel-good dramas or anyone who enjoys Dhanush's earlier work will likely find something to connect with here.