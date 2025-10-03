Kim, Kris sue Ray J for defamation over racketeering claims

Reality television star Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner , have filed a defamation lawsuit against singer-songwriter William Ray Norwood Jr, popularly known as Ray J. The legal action comes after the musician allegedly suggested that the duo was involved in an illegal criminal enterprise. The case was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Variety reported. It is a strong rebuttal to what they claim are baseless allegations made by Norwood over the years.

Legal action Norwood claimed he was working with prosecutors against them The lawsuit was filed a week after Norwood claimed in a livestream that he was working with prosecutors on a RICO case against Kardashian and Jenner. He said, "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy, and the feds are coming." The lawsuit calls these remarks false and accuses him of abusing social media to spread lies about nonexistent criminal investigations.

Legal response Lawsuit calls his actions 'egregious abuse of social media' The lawsuit states, "No such federal investigation exists..." "Ray J's conduct represents an egregious abuse of social media and public platforms to weaponize lies about nonexistent criminal investigations while fully aware that such allegations, even when baseless, carry the power to damage Plaintiffs's livelihoods and hard-earned reputations." It also claims that his comments are part of a "sustained campaign of harassment and defamation" that has been going on for years.

History of allegations Claims made in the past by Norwood The lawsuit also points to a TMZ special from May, where Norwood suggested that "racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate." He further said, "If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it." These comments are cited as part of a pattern of inflammatory statements made by the musician over the years.