Zubeen Garg's death: 2 more arrested in musician's murder case Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two more people—Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a bandmate, and Amritprabha Mahanta, a co-singer—in connection with the death of iconic Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Both were arrested in Guwahati. The case, which began as an accidental drowning during a yacht outing on September 19, is now being treated as suspicious.