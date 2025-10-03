Zubeen Garg's death: 2 more arrested in musician's murder case
Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two more people—Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a bandmate, and Amritprabha Mahanta, a co-singer—in connection with the death of iconic Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.
Both were arrested in Guwahati. The case, which began as an accidental drowning during a yacht outing on September 19, is now being treated as suspicious.
SIT is still gathering evidence from Singapore
The SIT is still gathering evidence from Singapore and interviewing witnesses to piece together what really happened.
Earlier, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta were also arrested on murder charges.
Legend in Assamese music
Zubeen Garg was a legend in Assamese music—he composed nearly 38,000 songs in 40 languages over three decades.
Besides singing, he played multiple instruments, acted, and even directed films.
His state-honored funeral in Guwahati drew thousands of fans who came to pay their respects.