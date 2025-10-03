Man, 78, reunites with daughter he gave up for adoption
Kevin Jordan from Wiltshire just reunited with his biological daughter, Hilary Campbell Smith, after half a century.
Thanks to the ITV show Long Lost Family—and a handwritten letter that prompted Hilary to respond—Kevin discovered Hilary was living only 64km away.
'Back then it was really disgraceful'
Back in the 1970s, Kevin and his late wife Jackie were teenagers when they had Hilary but were pressured by their parents to give her up for adoption just days after she was born.
Kevin explained, "Back then it was really disgraceful."
Even though they went on to have three more kids, Hilary was always on their minds.
'The fact we've been reunited after is really quite special'
Jackie never felt ready to search for Hilary, but after her passing in 2013, Kevin decided to try.
Hilary grew up close to her adoptive family but still wondered about her roots.
Meeting Kevin at age 50 gave them both long-awaited answers—Hilary said, "The fact we've been reunited after is really quite special."