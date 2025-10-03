'Peaky Blinders' sequel series greenlit by Netflix and BBC

Netflix and the BBC have confirmed that a sequel to the beloved series Peaky Blinders is in the works. The new series, created by Steven Knight, has been ordered for two seasons. It will continue from where the Peaky Blinders film will leave off, which is currently in post-production. The sequel will introduce a "new generation of Shelbys."

New series to explore Birmingham post-WWII Knight expressed his excitement about the sequel series in a statement, "I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story." "Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham Blitz." "The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride." Each season will have six, one-hour-long episodes.

Production details Cillian Murphy will executive produce the sequel Cillian Murphy, who played the lead role of Tommy Shelby in the original series, will executive produce the sequel. He will be joined by Martin Haines and Karen Wilson from Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook from Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan from BBC, and Toby Bentley, and Mona Qureshi for Netflix. The filming will take place at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham.