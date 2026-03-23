Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Pathaan''s record, nears ₹750cr

The movie pulled in ₹454 crore net (₹542 crore gross) in India over just four days, beating Pathaan 's five-day record. Globally, it made an incredible ₹750 crore gross thanks to $22 million from overseas markets (with North America estimated to have contributed about $13.5 million). By day four, it had already out-earned the lifetime totals of Gadar 2 and Salaar.

Our recommendation? Watch it!

If you love fast-paced thrillers packed with big names and blockbuster moments, Dhurandhar 2 is probably your next movie night pick.

Its massive opening shows it's connecting with fans—and if you're into action or just want to see what all the buzz is about, this one's hard to miss!