Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹575 crore in India
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is having a massive moment at the box office.
Released on March 19, the sequel kicked off with a record-breaking ₹102.55 crore opening day and has already crossed ₹575 crore in India within just six days.
Film's total collection stands at ₹806.57 crore worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 set a new Monday record in Indian cinema by earning ₹47.19 crore from over 19,000 shows. The film's gripping origin story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi seems to have really connected with fans.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it's also making waves internationally, adding another ₹231.57 crore to its total and showing that this franchise has serious global appeal.