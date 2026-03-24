Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹575 crore in India

Film's total collection stands at ₹806.57 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 set a new Monday record in Indian cinema by earning ₹47.19 crore from over 19,000 shows. The film's gripping origin story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi seems to have really connected with fans.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, it's also making waves internationally, adding another ₹231.57 crore to its total and showing that this franchise has serious global appeal.