Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' ranks among the fastest-performing Indian films in recent years
Ranveer Singh stars in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a Hindi spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. Set after the 26/11 attacks, Singh plays an undercover Indian agent in Karachi.
Released on March 19 (with paid previews on March 18), the film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. It's quickly become a box office juggernaut.
'Dhurandhar 2' in numbers
Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹700 crore global mark by Day five and ranks among the fastest-performing recent Indian films, alongside titles like RRR and KGF Chapter 2.
It registered record-breaking single-day collections and, in cumulative grosses, has already overtaken films such as Border 2 and War.
Paid previews alone brought in up to ₹43 crore in India; Day one saw up to ₹102 crore net in India.
By Day four, it had earned about ₹454.12 crore net domestically (₹541.97 crore gross), with worldwide gross at ₹829.76 crore by Day five.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into high-stakes spy thrillers packed with action and star power, Dhurandhar 2 is tough to ignore, especially given its record-breaking run so far.
Fans of Ranveer Singh or big-scale Bollywood blockbusters will probably want this one on their watchlist!