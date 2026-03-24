Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' ranks among the fastest-performing Indian films in recent years

'Dhurandhar 2' in numbers

Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹700 crore global mark by Day five and ranks among the fastest-performing recent Indian films, alongside titles like RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

It registered record-breaking single-day collections and, in cumulative grosses, has already overtaken films such as Border 2 and War.

Paid previews alone brought in up to ₹43 crore in India; Day one saw up to ₹102 crore net in India.

By Day four, it had earned about ₹454.12 crore net domestically (₹541.97 crore gross), with worldwide gross at ₹829.76 crore by Day five.