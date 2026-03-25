Box office: 'Dhurandhar' boosts PVR Inox, crosses ₹800cr globally
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the ₹800-crore mark in worldwide gross collections.
This blockbuster is giving PVR Inox, India's top multiplex chain, a much-needed boost after a slow start to the year.
With analysts projecting net box office collections of up to ₹1,000 crore (potentially during the film's early run), it's helping close the gap from last year's box office numbers.
Despite challenges, experts remain optimistic on stock
Even with Dhurandhar's big success, PVR Inox stock is still feeling the heat from high price-to-earnings ratios and market ups and downs.
Still, analysts are staying positive: PL Capital has kept a "Buy" rating on the stock and set a target of ₹1,274 per share, hoping for better days ahead.