Box office: 'Dhurandhar' boosts PVR Inox, crosses ₹800cr globally Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the ₹800-crore mark in worldwide gross collections.

This blockbuster is giving PVR Inox, India's top multiplex chain, a much-needed boost after a slow start to the year.

With analysts projecting net box office collections of up to ₹1,000 crore (potentially during the film's early run), it's helping close the gap from last year's box office numbers.