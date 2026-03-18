Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sets record with ₹25 crore in previews
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the latest Hindi spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, just set a new record for the biggest premiere in India.
The film pulled in over ₹25 crore from paid previews on March 18, surpassing OG's approximately ₹25 crore premiere figure.
The cast also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.
Pre-sales and 1st-day estimates are already challenging records
Advance ticket sales were massive too: over ₹25 crore from nearly six lakh tickets, with a show count around 13,000 nationwide.
Globally, pre-sales estimates vary, with overseas contributions reported in the tens of crores.
With previews and first-day sales combined, Dhurandhar 2 is being compared with The Raja Saab's opening tally of ₹62.9 crore and is expected to challenge that figure.
Worth watching if you enjoy big, starry releases
If you're into high-stakes spy thrillers with a star-packed cast and love catching big releases early, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is definitely worth checking out, especially given all the buzz and its history-making start at the box office!