Box office: 'Dhurandhar' sets record with ₹25 crore in previews

Pre-sales and 1st-day estimates are already challenging records

Advance ticket sales were massive too: over ₹25 crore from nearly six lakh tickets, with a show count around 13,000 nationwide.

Globally, pre-sales estimates vary, with overseas contributions reported in the tens of crores.

With previews and first-day sales combined, Dhurandhar 2 is being compared with The Raja Saab's opening tally of ₹62.9 crore and is expected to challenge that figure.