Box office: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' becomes 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra is making serious waves at the box office. Just 12 days in, it's already pulled in over ₹88 crore and climbed past big names like The Goat Life and Aavesham to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Directed by Domnic Arun, with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Tovino Thomas leading the cast, this film is quickly gaining attention for its impressive box office performance.