Box office: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' becomes 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film
Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra is making serious waves at the box office. Just 12 days in, it's already pulled in over ₹88 crore and climbed past big names like The Goat Life and Aavesham to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
Directed by Domnic Arun, with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Tovino Thomas leading the cast, this film is quickly gaining attention for its impressive box office performance.
Film is on track to cross ₹100 crore mark
Lokah isn't just a hit in Kerala—audiences across India are loving it.
The movie has earned ₹67.95 crore from its Malayalam release alone, plus solid numbers in Telugu (₹11.05 crore), Tamil (₹7.8 crore), and Hindi (₹1.45 crore).
It's also just the first part of a planned five-film series aiming to build Malayalam cinema's first-ever cinematic universe.
With momentum like this, Lokah could hit ₹100 crore soon!